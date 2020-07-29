Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $804.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.92.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $114,114.00. Also, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 526,574 shares of company stock worth $5,036,806. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

