Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.01. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of 132.57 and a beta of 1.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 793.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 734,783 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 538,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,598,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 508,309 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Antares Pharma
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
