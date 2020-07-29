Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.01. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of 132.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 793.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 734,783 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 538,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,598,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 508,309 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

