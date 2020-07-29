Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce $1.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Apple reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $12.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.89 to $12.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $16.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

AAPL stock opened at $373.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.63. The company has a market cap of $1,616.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

