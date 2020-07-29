Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

PRI stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Primerica by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,098,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,186,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Primerica by 38.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 97,968 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.