Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.62. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

NYSE TSN opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $93,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 141.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

