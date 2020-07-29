Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $318.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $783,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 536,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 78,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

