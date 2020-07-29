$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RLI’s earnings. RLI reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RLI will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLI.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million.

RLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in RLI by 867.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in RLI by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in RLI by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI opened at $90.14 on Friday. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.