Brokerages Anticipate AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AMBEV S A/S’s earnings. AMBEV S A/S posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMBEV S A/S.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.70.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.93 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 92.9% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 67,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 17,652,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,742 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,935,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

