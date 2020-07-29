Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $36.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LUV. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

LUV opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,752 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 91,922 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

