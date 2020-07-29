Deutsche Bank Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $78.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

NYSE CHD opened at $88.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $88.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

