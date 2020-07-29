NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $140.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $115.24 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 137.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

