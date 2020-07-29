Aphria (NYSE:APHA) PT Raised to $11.00

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight Capital raised shares of Aphria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Get Aphria alerts:

NYSE APHA opened at $6.00 on Monday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.