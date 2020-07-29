Aphria (NYSE:APHA) PT Raised to $11.00

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight Capital raised shares of Aphria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.
NYSE APHA opened at $6.00 on Monday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73.
About Aphria
Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.
