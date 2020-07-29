BioNTech (BNTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2020 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

7/21/2020 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

7/20/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

7/14/2020 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

7/13/2020 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

7/2/2020 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from $50.00 to $62.00.

6/30/2020 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/30/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

6/29/2020 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

6/25/2020 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

6/2/2020 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

6/1/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

BNTX stock opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.87.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $1,496,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,386,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

