Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $359.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 52.95%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 360,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 88,960 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Geron by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.