Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

CCC opened at $23.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. Clarivate Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,261,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the first quarter worth about $60,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,373,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,996,000 after buying an additional 2,399,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,222,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.