Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRNA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $318,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $438,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,813 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $174,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

