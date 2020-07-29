Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Frontdoor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 150.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

