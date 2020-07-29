Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $321.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 3,500 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,425.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

