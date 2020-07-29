Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

INO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

INO stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $873,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,378. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

