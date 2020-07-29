Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of JACK opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

