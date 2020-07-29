James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on JRVR. ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. James River Group has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other James River Group news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $43,908.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in James River Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of James River Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 89.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

