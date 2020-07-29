Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KELYA. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

KELYA stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $583.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 235,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 237,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $17,546,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 370,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,560 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

