Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kamada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Kamada has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. Kamada had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 107,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kamada by 3,140.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 64,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kamada by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 53,903 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

