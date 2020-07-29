BidaskClub Lowers Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Hold

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of KRNT opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

