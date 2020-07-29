Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $532.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at $81,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

