Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NDLS. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.77 million, a PE ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Noodles & Co’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 8.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

