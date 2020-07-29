New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:NGD opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

