Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $747.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,172.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 124,727 shares in the last quarter.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.