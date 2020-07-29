NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $854.65 million, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,133 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $63,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $91,160.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,776 shares of company stock worth $3,602,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NetGear by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetGear during the fourth quarter valued at $7,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NetGear during the first quarter valued at $4,931,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in NetGear by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in NetGear by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

