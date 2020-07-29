Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of SWIR opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 943,697 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,949,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 783,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

