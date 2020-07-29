TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $128.04.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,521 shares of company stock worth $20,674,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.