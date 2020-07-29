RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

RDNT stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.94 million, a P/E ratio of 374.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RadNet will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $77,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,923.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RadNet by 626.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 86,746 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RadNet by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

