BidaskClub Downgrades Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Hold

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIRT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of -0.44.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $127,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,510,133 shares of company stock worth $286,546,536 in the last ninety days. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

