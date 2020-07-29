Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $156.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Winmark has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.18.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $1,087,727.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,253,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 97.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Winmark by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

