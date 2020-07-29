BidaskClub Downgrades PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) to Sell

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PUYI INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get PUYI INC/ADR alerts:

PUYI stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. PUYI INC/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for PUYI INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUYI INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.