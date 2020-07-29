BidaskClub Downgrades PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) to Sell

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PUYI INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

PUYI stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. PUYI INC/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

