Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXRH. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 156,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 641,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after buying an additional 44,793 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 17.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

