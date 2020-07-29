SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SPTN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.49 million, a P/E ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.06. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at $926,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $337,410. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SpartanNash by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 174,482 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,312 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.