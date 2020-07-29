Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.29.

Workday stock opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.56. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $217.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,716,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

