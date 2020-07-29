Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

RUSHA stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $168,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,781 in the last three months. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 62,537 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,210,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

