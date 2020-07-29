Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Talend stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.88. Talend has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.92 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 93.14% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $52,176.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,439,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $41,205.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $113,884. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Talend by 763.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Talend by 191.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

