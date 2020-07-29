RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

RADA Electronic Ind. stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Ind. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.13 million, a P/E ratio of -158.50 and a beta of 1.15.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 2.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 124,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Ind. by 60.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

