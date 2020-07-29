BidaskClub Lowers Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) to Sell

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XENT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $582.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 43.72% and a negative net margin of 48.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

