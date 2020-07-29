SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.82.
Shares of SBAC opened at $312.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,902.51 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $323.02.
In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 26,807 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.70, for a total transaction of $8,328,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
