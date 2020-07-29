SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.82.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC opened at $312.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,902.51 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 26,807 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.70, for a total transaction of $8,328,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.