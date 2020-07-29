Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Honeywell International Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

HON opened at $152.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

