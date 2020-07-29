ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Shares of OKE opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

