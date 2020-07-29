Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

