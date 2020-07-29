Centurylink (CTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centurylink to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CTL stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Centurylink has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About Centurylink
CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.
