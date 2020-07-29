Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $492.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

BCSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BCS cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

