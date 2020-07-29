Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AKR opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

