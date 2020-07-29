Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $297,725.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at $760,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $44,581.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $606,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 491,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 124,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

